Shimla/Chamba: The state Chief Minister today launched ‘Chalo Chamba Campaign-2021’ from Shimla by the inauguration of Exhibition on ‘Swarnim Himachal’, launching ‘Chalo Chamba Logo and ‘Chalo Chamba’ Mobile App.

While addressing the event virtually from Shimla, Chief Minister said that Chamba district was one of the most beautiful district of the State with immense potential for tourism development. He said that the district also boasts of rich and diverse culture and tradition.

CM Thakur said “the event was based on three ‘C’ i.e., Craft, Culture and Cuisine. Connecting tourism with traditional and unmatched handicraft products of Chamba, will not only give a special boost to tourism but will also generate employment and strengthen the economy.”

‘Chalo Chamba Campaign’ is aimed to create self-employment opportunities for local people at their doorstep by expanding various tourism-related activities across the district.

Jai Ram Thakur appreciated the district administration for initiating the Campaign and hoped it would play an important role in giving a new dimension to the tourism landscape of Chamba district.

Chief Minister said that Bhuri Singh Power Project would be renovated and developed as a Hydro Power Museum, besides developing Akhand Chandi Palace as Heritage Centre. He said that efforts would also be made to develop Rang Mehal Chamba as Art and Craft Centre.