Shimla: Figuring amongst the leading states in the country, Himachal Pradesh has so far administered as many as 16,22,438 doses for Covid-19 to 14,12,978 persons till 27 April 2021.

Over 2 Lakhs persons have been administered the second dose.

A spokesperson of the Health department said here today that the state has vaccinated more than 20 percent of the population and was amongst the leading states in the country in vaccination drive.

The state government has now decided to vaccinate all individuals, between 18 to 44 years of age free of cost in government health institutions.

Anyone between 18 to 45 years of age can register on the COWIN portal and service can now also be availed on the Aarogya Setu App. The number of estimated persons in the State eligible for vaccination under this category was around 31 lakhs.

To vaccinate these persons, the State has claimed already placed an order of 73 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be procured from Serum Institute of India in a phased manner. The supplies of the vaccine shall commence after 3-4 weeks, subsequent to which the third phase of vaccination shall be started in the State in Government CVCs.