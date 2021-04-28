OPD services suspended till further order; Emergency services to be continued

Chandigarh: In a wake of the unprecedented rise in Covid cases, the Punjab Government has decided to suspend OPDs in all three Medical Colleges and Hospitals till further orders and reserve all the beds in these facilities for COVID patients but the emergency services to be continued.

In a meeting to review the situation of Oxygen availability and other requirements here today, Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister OP Soni instructed the authorities that prompt action is needed if any eventuality comes up pertaining to any obstruction in oxygen and any other medical supplies.

Reiterating that the state government will leave no stone unturned to provide health care facilities, the Cabinet Minister directed Principal Secretary Medical Education and Research to reserve 75 beds in Advanced Cancer Center, Bathinda for COVID patients. He also apprised that beds in medical colleges and hospitals being increased by more than 900 over the current occupancy.

The work of installation of oxygen tanks and generation plants is being expedited throughout the state. He also ordered to regularly audit the supply, availability, and usage of Oxygen to tap any leakage or pressure drops.