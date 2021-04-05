Congress leaders camp in Mandi, corner CM on issue of development

Mandi: As the poll campaign wraps up, Congress party leaders are pressing hard to takes on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in his home turf.

The leaders of the party have been camping in Mandi and campaigning aggressively for the last few days to corner Thakur on various issues, giving fuel to talks that question development in the area.

MLA Vikramaditya Singh during his campaigning attacked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for limiting development only in the Seraj region the assembly constituency of Thakur in Mandi district and questioned the need of such a Chief Minister who does not ensure uniform development of the state.

He said that veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had never confined himself to a particular region, not even his own home turf and had portrayed himself to be a leader and Chief Minister of the entire state.

While Jai Ram Thakur taking it as a prestige issue to get all the seats of the 15 wards into BJP’s kitty in his home district is campaigning hard in all the wards reaching out to the electorates.

The Congress leaders however are not batting an eyelid, but instead are blaming absence of any progress and development by the state government, that has forced him to go door-to- door appealing people to vote in favour of BJP candidates.