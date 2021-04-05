Katra: Indian Railways today completed the Arch closure of the iconic Chenab Bridge.

Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project (USBRL), set an important construction milestone today with the completion of the steel arch of the iconic Chenab Bridge.

Arch was one of the most difficult part of the bridge over Chenab. Completion of Arch is a major leap towards the completion of the 111 k.m. long winding stretch from Katra to Banihal.

Chenab Bridge is 1.3 km long. It will be the highest Railway Bridge in the world being 359m above the river bed level. It will be 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris (France).

Construction of Bridge involved fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 10 Lakh Cum Earthwork, 66,000 Cum Concrete and 26 Km motorable roads.