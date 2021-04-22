Shimla: Irked over the state government’s decision to take disciplinary action against teachers for making contradictory statements, the State Teachers Association has demanded the government to take back its decision.

The association has warned that they will take the matter to the High Court if state government fails to do so.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, President of the Association, Virendra Chauhan said we do not wish to clash with the government and we certainly are not making statements to target a particular person.

He said that by issuing such orders, the reputation of state government is tarnished. Our Association has been raising voice for students right since its inception and Article 19 of Indian Constitution has given them the right to do so.

The Association has alleged that several members of the association have heen sent notice as a revenge.

“We have always raised our voices against anti education policies and in future we will continue to do the same” he added.

“When we opposed the decision to postpone board exams, the pandemic was under control. Now when COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate, we appreciate state government’s decision to postpone the board examinations” said Chauhan.

State government had recently issued an order to take disciplinary action against those teachers and employees who were making contradictory statements against state government’s decision amid the pandemic. These statements were being made on social media platforms and media. The Education Department had ordered the teachers and employees to not to criticise the government over its decisions.