Shimla: Amidst a steep surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government has closed all educational institutions of the State till 1 May 2021.

Faculty of schools, colleges and universities would also not come to their duty, order further read.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a Covid review meeting on Monday, also decided to put a complete ban on transfers of field functional staff.

The state Cabinet meeting would be held on 22 April to take few more decisions to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The CM has directed the officers to enhance the bed capacity in the hospitals. He said that steps would be taken to ensure the proper availability of oxygen and medical staff in the State. He said that bed capacity would be enhanced in Nerchowk Medical College, IGMC Shimla, Zonal Hospital Dharamshala, Tanda Medical College, Sunder Nagar Hospital and various other hospitals. He said that health workers would be posted in appropriate number for care of Covid-19 patients.

He said that special emphasis was being laid on providing better health care and other facilities to the patients under home isolation.

He said that the vaccination drive has been given added pace in the State and so far, 11.46 lakh people have been inoculated the first dose. The state was on 7th position in the vaccination drive in the country on the basis of population density rate.