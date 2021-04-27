1305 recover, active caseload crosses 15,000 mark

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is continued witnessing a sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases as on Tuesday state has recorded 2157 new virus positive cases.

As per the state NHM, in its press briefing, Kangra recorded 631 new positive cases, followed by Hamirpur 300 new patients, Solan 264, Mandi 238 are other district with high cases.

Shimla recorded 195 new cases, Una 118, Sirmour 110, Kullu 103, Chamba 86, Bilaspur 82, Lahaul-Spiti 17 and Kinnaur tested 13 Covid positive cases.

State has reported 24 Covid deaths and 10 alone in Kangra district. 1374 covid patients have succumbed to the virus in the state so far.

Health Mission has reported 1305 recoveries in the last 24 hours and state active caseloads have jumped to 15,151. Kangra district has 3757 active cases and Solan reported 2519 active cases. Kinnaur district has lowest active cases of 133 and Lahaul-Spiti has 216 cases.