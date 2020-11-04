Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited the under construction Multi-speciality Hospital, Chamiana near Shimla and ordered the officers to ensure completion of this project by June next year.

The State CM directed the officers to ensure proper coordination between the departments for better water, road, power and other required basic amenities. He asked the officers of Jal Shakti Department and Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam to prepare effective plan to provide over 300 kilo litres water per day for this project.

Super specialty hospital would have all the major specialized facilities in cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology etc.

The complex would house residential accommodation for junior and senior resident doctors besides hostel facilities for other para medical staff.