Seeks National Highway Status for Bhubujot Tunnel Route and Release of ₹130 Crore CRTF Funds

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, urging him to prioritise the four-laning of the National Highway-05 from Dhalli to Rampur.

Highlighting the increasing traffic and strategic relevance of the route, the PWD Minister called for the early start of the four-lane construction and the speedy completion of ongoing works on existing national highways in the state.

Vikramaditya Singh also proposed the declaration of the Ghatasni–Shilha–Badhani–Bhubujot–Kullu road, including the Bhubujot tunnel, as a National Highway. He said the route holds strategic importance for defence movement and would shorten the distance to Kullu by 55 km while ensuring reliable year-round connectivity.

He informed the Union Minister that the Himachal Pradesh government has already submitted a proposal to include five additional national highways under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti scheme and urged for their early approval.

Seeking enhanced central assistance for road development, the Minister requested the immediate release of ₹130 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRTF) and called for the annual CRTF limit for the state to be raised to ₹250 crore, citing the hilly terrain and infrastructure needs.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured full cooperation and, in principle, approved the proposal for the four-laning of the Dhalli–Rampur road.

PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain and Engineer-in-Chief (Projects) Surendra Pal Jagota also accompanied the minister during the meeting.