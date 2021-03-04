Shimla: Former Chief Minister and Veteran politician Virbhadra Singh today in solidarity with the suspended opposition members joined the protest.

He demanded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to intervene and restore the suspension of opposition members.

While interacting with media here on Thursday, he said “in democracy, opposition has right to protest and by suspending opposition members BJP has tried to muzzle the voice of the opposition.”

Questioning the intension of the ruling party, he said “matter would have been resolved in five minutes if govt had wanted to resolve the same.” He stated that the ongoing stalemate should have been ended amicably.

While responding to the question of meeting Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to end the stalemate and revoking the suspension of Congress leaders, Virbhadra Singh ruled it out by saying that he had been Chief Minister for 6 times and presented 21 budgets.