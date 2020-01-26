No appointment in any Block in Bilaspur district

Shimla: Starting to give shape to the party organisation in the state, the state unit of the Indian National Congress has started appointing the Block Units head. In a first go, State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has appointed 36 Block presidents of eleven districts.

Following the approval from the AICC, state Congress has appointed block presidents in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kinnaur districts. However, no appointment has been made in any block in the Bilaspur district.

In Chamba district, Congress appointed Ashwani Kumar Thakur at Churah SC, Bharmour, Bhajan Singh Thakur, Pangi Bharmour, Gian Singh Thakur, Chamba, Kartar Singh Thakur, Dalhousie, Raj Kumar Thakur, Bhatiyat, Ram Singh Chambial.

In Kangra district, Nagrota, Man Singh Chaudhary, Kangra, Suresh Chander Walia, Shahpur, Surjeet Singh Rana, Jwalamukhi, Capt. Deepak Chauhan, Palampur, Trilok Chand and Nurpur, Sushil Dhadwal

In Lahaul Spiti: Chhering is appointed Block president of Kaza and Shamsher Singh of Keylong.

In Kullu: Congress has appointed Hari Chand Sharma of Block Manali. In Mandi district, Baman Dev Thakur has been given appointment of Drang block Congress and Kuldeep Thakur has been appointed at Balh SC.

In Hamirpur district: Capt. Jyoti Prakash Barog has been appointed president of Sujanpur block Congress and Capt. Prithi Chand of Nadaun Block.

In Una district: Congress appointed presidents at Chintpurni SC, Balvan Singh, Gagret, Surinder Kanwar, Haroli, Vinod Kumar (Bitoo), Una, Ravinder Sahore and Kutlehar, Vivek Sharma.

In Solan district: Roop Singh Thakur been given responsibility of Arki Block, Hussan Chand Thakur of Nalagarh block, Solan SC, Sanjeev Thakur.

In Sirmaur district: Tapender Chauhan appointed president of Sri Renukaji block and Sita Ram Sharma of Shillai block.

In Shimla district: Kasumpti block responsibility is given to Ram Krishan Shandil, Shimla Rural, Gopal Sharma, Rampur SC, Sahib Singh Mehta, Rohru (SC), Kartar Singh Kulla. Congress representing all these four seats in the state assembly.

In Kinnaur district: Pritam Negi will hold the responsibility of Kalpa block, while Bir Singh Negi and Prem Kumar Negi were entrusted with Nichar and Pooh block.

Following the dismal performance in assembly bye-election and reports of bitter infighting within the party fold, INC president Sonia Gandhi had dissolved the office-bearers and executive committees of the Himachal unit along with district and block committees of the state Congress. However, the party president had retained state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore

The move was seen to completely revamp and rejuvenate the state party unit as the majority of office-bearers across state, district and block committees were in place for around 10 years. Many senior party leaders of the state had blamed for the election defeat for weak party set up and complaints of appointment of selected leaders instead of the elected one. Senior leaders even many times openly asked to replace deadwood in the party setup and replace them with organizational election.