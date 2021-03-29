Shimla: Three persons have been arrested with 85.2-gram heroin (Chitta) and 1.6 kg cannabis (charas) in two separate incidents in the state.

In one incident, two persons have been arrested with 85.2 grams heroin near Fagu, 18 kilometres away from the state’s capital Shimla.

The accused have been identified as Gauri Shankar (resident of Chaila, Tehsil Theog, district Shimla and Naresh Kumar, resident of Kuryal Kheda village in Rakkar tehsil, district Kangra.

They were travelling in a car (PB 01B 2143) and were stopped for checking by a police team which was patrolling the area. During the checking, police recovered the contraband which they had hidden in the vehicle. They were immediately arrested and police seized the contraband.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation. A case under section 21 of NDPS act has been registered against them.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man has been arrested with 1.6kg cannabis in Patlikuhal, 17 km away from Manali.

The accused has been identified as Tashi Jamyang, resident of Dharamshala, district Kangra.

He was arrested on Saturday night from Pangan link road. He was stopped by police for checking on suspicion. During the checking police found the contraband from his possession after which he was taken to the police station.

SP Kullu Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said further investigation is on and a case under section 20 of NDPS act has been registered against the accused.