The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has introduced a new initiative that will financially reward landowners for planting trees on their vacant land and pastures under the Him Evergreen Project. The scheme aims to combat rising air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by expanding green cover throughout the state.

To encourage participation, the Forest Department will provide saplings free of cost to farmers and landowners. Under the scheme, landowners will receive ₹20 for every sapling planted and an additional ₹30 after the sapling is successfully planted. The incentives are part of the government’s broader efforts to promote environmental sustainability and support local farmers.

The scheme also offers long-term rewards. After five years, an evaluation will be conducted to assess the growth of trees. If around fifty trees are found healthy and properly maintained, the landowner will be credited with ₹2,000. This amount will increase in subsequent years depending on the number of trees still thriving on the land.

Only certain types of trees are permitted under the Him Evergreen Project. Farmers can plant timber-yielding species such as teak, deodar, pine, and Bauhinia. Fruit-bearing trees are not included in the scheme.

Officials said that by providing financial incentives and free saplings, the scheme will not only improve air quality but also encourage farmers to contribute to environmental protection. The move is expected to bring widespread greenery to the state in the coming years, offering both ecological benefits and additional income for landowners willing to participate.

The Him Evergreen Project will be launched during the upcoming monsoon season, giving farmers the ideal time to plant saplings and contribute to a greener Himachal Pradesh.