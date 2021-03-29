Shimla: Three more patients have succumbed to coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total death toll to 1,026. One death each has been reported in Shimla, Mandi and Una districts.

Furthermore, coronavirus cases continue to surge as 321 persons also tested positive for the virus while 162 patients have been cured. Total COVID-19 tally in the state now stands 62,981 out of which 2,634 are active.

As per Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh, as many as 80 persons have tested positive in Solan district, 53 in Una, 43 in Kangra, 38 in Bilaspur, 33 in Sirmaur, 32 in Shimla, 29 in Hamirpur, eight in Mandi and five in Kullu.

Shimla continues to remain the worst hit district with 10,868 cases so far. Behind Shimla is Mandi where 10,453 persons have tested positive for the virus. As many as 9,393 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kangra district while 7,439 persons have tested positive in Solan district.

So far, 4,526 cases have been reported in Kullu district, 3,965 in Sirmaur, 4,014 in Una, 3,409 in Hamirpur, 3,008 in Chamba and 1,399 in Kinnaur.

Meanwhile, Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district with 1,259 cases.