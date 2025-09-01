Shimla: Train services on the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway have been suspended till September 5 after landslides blocked the track and caused extensive damage. The Railway Board issued a notification confirming the cancellation of all trains on this route.

Heavy rainfall on Monday triggered landslides between Koti and Kanoh railway stations, leaving debris on the tracks and damaging multiple sections. Railway teams have started clearance and repair work, but officials say restoration will take time due to the severity of the damage.

This disruption comes just a day after a similar incident. On Sunday evening, landslides near Sanwara gate delayed trains coming from Shimla to Kalka for several hours. Massive boulders had fallen on the track, forcing emergency repairs before train movement could resume late at night.

The Kalka-Shimla railway line, a major tourist attraction and a lifeline for the region, has faced repeated disruptions during this monsoon season. Officials have urged passengers to check schedules before planning travel.