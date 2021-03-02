Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi alumnus Dr Navneet Chandra Verma has won the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) National Award 2020 for Research Excellence.

Dr. Verma, who completed his Ph.D. from IIT Mandi in 2020, received this award in recognition of his excellent contribution in fundamental understanding of the chemical structure and functional relationship of the carbogenic nanoparticles and their application in super-resolution light microscopy.

Dr. Verma custom-built the most advanced single-molecule super-resolution nanoscopic technique, for the first time in India and showed how easily the carbon nanomaterials could be utilized as a fluorescent probe to study the cellular dynamics under live-cell condition down to nanometer resolution.

Expressing his happiness towards Dr. Verma’s achievement, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, said,

“This is a proud moment for the IIT Mandi community that Dr Navneet’s thesis has been selected for the best thesis award in the area of Carbon Materials in the prestigious INYAS National Awards 2020. This award will inspire the young students of IIT Mandi to overcome all the difficulties and excel.”

Founded by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) council in December 2014, the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) in the first recognised young scientist academy of India to promote Science education and networking among young scientists at the National as well as International level.