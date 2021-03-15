Shimla: The Ministry of Railways has announced of running of Railmotor car special express trains to run on Kalka-Shimla heritage track from March 18.

The Ministry on Sunday announcing the operation of Rail Car as regular train service, inviting the people to enjoy the train ride has tweeted, “Experience the bliss of travelling on Kalka-Shimla Heritage route in Rail Motor Car.”

Experience the bliss of travelling on Kalka Shimla Heritage route in Rail Motor Car:



Indian Railway announces operation of Rail Motor Car as regular Train service. It will run 04505/04506Kalka-Shimla-Kalka trains as RAIL MOTOR CAR Special Exp. Trains from 18.03.21. pic.twitter.com/NJWCdtGZoe — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 14, 2021

The trains 04505/04506 Kalka-Shimla-Kalka will be started from March 18, the tweet maintained.

The special train will start from Kalka at 5.25 am and reach Shimla at 9.05 am. At 11.40 am it will start from Shimla and reach Kalka at 4.30 pm. The train will stop only once in between at Barog railway station in district Solan.