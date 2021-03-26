Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 351 new positive cases and 1 Covid patient has died.

Died patient was from the Sirmour district and was suffering from the acute respiratory syndrome. He has chronic kidney disease and chronic alcoholic, NHM reported.

As per NHM report, 128 Covid patients have recovered and now active caseload in the state is 2,124.

Una district reported 63 cases and now active caseload has jumped to 658 in the district.

Other districts have also witnessed a steep rise in the cases of Coronavirus. Hamirpur has reported 62, Kangra 59, Sirmour 50, Shimla 38, Solan 39, Bilaspur 20, Mandi 11, Kullu 5 and Chamba district has tested 4 Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

