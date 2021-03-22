Shimla: Four persons have been killed as a car, (HP 08A 1599) they were travelling in, skidded into a 300-metre-deep gorge near Nerwa, in Shimla district.

The deceased have been identified as Mahinder Singh (40) son of Narayan Singh, Kanha Singh (40) son of Jalam Singh, Suniel Singh (35) son of Bhim Singh, all residents of Sandali village and Surender Kumar (33) son of Hetram, Bohrar village, district Shimla.

The mishap took place on Monday evening when they were on their way to their village Sandali from Nerwa and the driver lost control of the vehicle at a deep curve and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing all of them on the spot.

The accident was noticed by local residents who immediately informed the police. The police and local people rescued the injured and also recovered the dead bodies.

The bodies have been taken to Civil Hospital, Nerwa where postmortem of the dead bodies will be conducted.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chopal Raj Kumar confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation. Meanwhile, District Administration has granted Rs 15,000 as compensation to the relatives of the deceased.