Chopal: Two persons were killed after an apple laden pick up (HP 63 5246) plunged into Tons River in Nerwa, district Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Banaik (26) and Bhupinder (32), both residents of Nerwa tehsil.

The accident took place on Sunday around 8:00 AM on National Highway 707 near Gumma village when they were on their way to Saharanpur to sell apples and the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing them on the spot.

The accident was noticed by local residents who informed the police. The police team along with the Tehsildar of Nerwa reached the spot to recovered the body. It took around four hours to extract the bodies from the gorge.

Their bodies were taken to Civil Hospital, Nerwa for post-mortem after which their bodies were handed over to their families for cremation.

A relief of Rs 10,000 has been given to the families of the deceased by the district administration.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chopal Raj Kumar confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.