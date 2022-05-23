Shimla: Two persons including a Nepal native have been killed while one sustained injuries after a pick up (HP 63 3453) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Chopal tehsil, district Shimla.

One of the deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar (30), resident of Mamvi, tehsil Chopal, Shimla while the other deceased and injured are being identified.

The accident took place on Monday around 9:30 am on Bamta-Jhignipul link road. They were on their way to Nerwa from Mamvi village when a driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into a deep gorge, killing one person on the spot.

The accident was noticed by local residents who immediately informed the police.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead body.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Chopal where Manoj Kumar succumbed to injuries. Bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after the postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.