Bagipul/Nirmand – The state government has completed the construction of a Bailey bridge in Bagipul within just five days, significantly restoring connectivity to the flood-affected region. Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurated the new bridge, emphasizing the state’s commitment to rapid disaster relief and highlighting the importance of collective responsibility in managing disaster responses.

Addressing a public gathering, Singh praised the Public Works Department (PWD) for their swift action and tireless efforts in completing the bridge in record time. “Dealing with disaster is a collective responsibility that transcends party politics. We must all work together to ensure that relief reaches those in need as quickly as possible,” he stated.

The newly constructed Bailey Bridge replaces the previous structure that was washed away by recent floods. This bridge is crucial for reconnecting dozens of panchayats to the Nirmand area, ensuring that essential services and resources are accessible once again. Singh flagged off vehicles on the bridge, symbolizing the restoration of normalcy and improved connectivity for residents.

The minister also addressed the impact of the bridge on the local economy, particularly for apple growers whose livelihoods depend on timely access to markets. “With this bridge now operational, the apples of our growers will reach the markets without delay, ensuring their hard work does not go to waste,” Singh remarked.

Singh also announced plans to upgrade the Bajir Bawdi to Nitthar road under a World Bank project. This major road, essential for the Nitthar and Bagipul areas, will be widened to enhance accessibility and support local economic activities. Singh also contributed ₹51,000 to a local disaster relief fund established by Buddhi Singh Thakur, Senior Vice President of the State Congress, and assured residents that road repairs in the area would be prioritized.

The newly inaugurated valley bridge, constructed at a cost of approximately ₹2.5 crores, connects dozens of panchayats to the Nirmand area.