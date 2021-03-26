Shimla: To support the ongoing farmers’ movement in New Delhi, a ‘Kissan Mahapanchayat’ will be organised at Haripur Tohana village near Paonta Sahib district Sirmaur on April 7.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, Haryanka BKU Chief Sardar Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Balbir Singh Rajewal among others will be present in this Mahapanchayat to seek support for farmers’ movement.

The farmers of Himachal Pradesh are preparing to mobilize in large numbers in support of the farmers’ movement sitting on the border of Delhi for 4 months to demand the withdrawal of agricultural laws.

Addressing the press conference, State President of Himachal Kisan Sabha, Dr. Kuldeep Singh Tanwar claimed that the agricultural bill brought by the central government is unconstitutional and is a violation of the federal structure because agriculture is a state subject.

He said that the Saiyukt Kisan Morcha will demand from the state government to bring an ordinance for not implementing these bills in the state.

“Out of 23 food items declared minimum support price by the Central Government, the farmers of Himachal Pradesh are not getting any benefit from it” he added.

MSP for apples, tomatoes, potatoes, ginger, garlic and flowers should also be declared in the state” said Tanwar.

Saiyukt Kisan Morcha co-convenor Gurvinder Singh said that they will would go to various districts of Himachal Pradesh including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and will urge the farmers to join the Mahapanchayat.