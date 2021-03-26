Shimla/Sujanpur: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 22.68 crore virtually from Shimla for Sujanpur Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district.

Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Tehsil Office building at Tauni Devi constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.15 crore. He performed foundation stone of Revenue Colony at Hamirpur to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.01 crore, Rs. 4.90 crore improvement of distribution system and upgradation of pumping machinery with automation of Lift Water Supply Scheme Duhak, Dhail, Patlandhar and Baleth of tehsil Sujnapur, Rs. 6.77 crore flood protection work on left bank of River Beas from village Beri to Palahi Phase-I and Rs. 6.85 crore flood protection work on left bank of river Beas from village Beri to Palahi, Phase-II in tehsil Sujanpur of district Hamirpur.

While virtually addressing the people from Shimla, Chief Minister said that in last few days there has been a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State. He said that this has forced the State Government to organise this event virtually. He said that the construction of Revenue Colony would be completed in next two years and would provide residential accommodation to the employees of the district.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating Tehsil Office Building at Tauni Devi to the people of the area.