Shimla: With a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the administration has again swung back into the old routine of issuing precautions, sanitization of public places and keeping vigil to ensure a check on the spread of the virus.

The state Chief Minister held a video conferencing meeting with district top officers on Saturday to review the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State, directs the district administration to take effective steps to tackle the situation. CM Jai Ram Thakur said

“After a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in a few districts of the State and felt the need for taking effective steps to curb this virus, so that resurgence in the virus cases could be checked.”

The CM directed to ensure effective use of face masks and hand sanitisers and further asked to ensure to follow proper protocol for patients under home isolation.

Chief Minister asked to persuade shopkeepers and other business establishments to adopt a strategy of ‘No Mask, No Service’. Putting restriction on the social gathering, CM directed to ensure social gathering not crossing over 200 in indoor events.

State Chief Secretary Anil Khachi directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure proper sanitization of market places and religious and other public places, whereas DGP Sanjay Kundu directed to take stringent action against those found guilty of a violation of various SOPs such as the use of face masks etc.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 148 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. As per the NHM report, 67 patients have recovered and now the active caseload has jumped to 1199 in the state. With 1 more death in Kangra today, a total of 1004 Covid patients have died so far.