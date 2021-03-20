Shimla: Congress leader and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana on Saturday has accused the state government of bowing down to the pressure of private schools.

Rana, in a press statement, accused the state government of deviating from its promise of bringing legislation to regulate the fees of private school. Rana said

“Government is not willing to bring legislation to regulate the private school fee and is constantly putting this matter in the backburner.”

The Congress leader said that “it’s surprising that state government was talking about regulating schools fee since last year but now when the time came to bring the legislation in the Assembly, the state government avoiding it to benefit the private schools.”

Terming Jai Ram Thakur Government’s attitude insensitive, Rana asked the state government that whether this promise was also a jumla?

Rajinder Rana said that despite the state government’s claim, the reality is that private schools have hiked the fees and are also pressuring the parents to deposit the fees by March 31, 2021.

Rana has also accused the state government of ignoring media personnel in the coronavirus vaccination drive and has demanded the state government to provide coronavirus vaccine to media personnel on a priority basis.