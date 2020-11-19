Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the domestic liquid boronated calcium nitrate fertilizer, a joint venture of HIMFED and Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ here today.

The Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals has introduced five products in Himachal Pradesh including liquid boronated calcium nitrate, calcium nitrate, nutri plus, ammonium sulphate and boronated calcium to facilitate the farmers and horticulturists of the State.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals will provide fertilizers amounting to Rs. 20 crore to during current financial year and fertilizers amounting to Rs. 31 crore during next financial year.

The Chief Minister hoped that liquid fertilizer would meet the requirements the farming community.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the association between Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals and HIMFED would prove beneficial to the farmers and increase the production. He stressed the need to make awareness about these products to achieve maximum benefits.

In his welcome address, Chairman of HIMFED Ganesh Dutt said that HIMFED was suffering losses during past many years but it earned net profit of Rs. 1.11 crore during last two years and efforts were being made to minimize the losses.

Chief Managing Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Arvind Aggarwal said that the agreement between Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals and HIMFED would give a new dimension to horticulture and agriculture sectors in Himachal Pradesh. He said that Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals has started in-house production of calcium nitrate and boronated calcium nitrate which were earlier being imported to the country.