Shimla: Covid cases are rising in the state. On Friday, the state has recorded 72 new positive cases and now total cases have crossed 59014 in the state.

Sirmour district has reported 24 new cases, while Kangra district tested 20 positive virus cases. Solan, Una recorded 11 each virus cases, and Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla recorded 3,2 and 1 Covid positive cases respectively.

Active Covid cases have also jumped to 589 in the state. Kangra district has maximum 255 active cases, Una 69, Sirmour 62, Solan 58, Shimla 46, Bilaspur 33, Mandi 21, Hamirpur 16, Kullu 15, Chamba and Kinnaur districts have 7 active cases each.

State has also recorded 984 Covid deaths so far.