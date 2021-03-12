Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report an upsurge in Daily New Cases

Over 2.61 crore vaccine doses administered across the country

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing resurge of COVID-19 cases. The state, on Friday, has reported 88 new positive cases.

Sirmour district tested 16 positive patients, while Una reported 15 and Shimla district has reported 14 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Solan 12, Kangra 11, Hamirpur 9, Bilaspur 6 and Kullu district has recorded 5 new positive cases.

44 patients have also recovered in last 24 hours.

Some states in the country have been reporting a very high number of daily new COVID cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID daily cases.

They cumulatively account for 85.6% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Over 23k new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317 (61.48% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 2,133 while Punjab reported 1,305 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 1,97,237 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.74% of India’s total Positive Cases.

Five states cumulatively account for 82.96% of the total active cases in the country. Two states – Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69% of India’s total active cases.

More than 2.61 cr (2,61,64,920) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,87,919 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 72,23,071 HCWs (1st dose), 40,56,285 HCWs (2nd dose), 71,21,124 FLWs (1st dose) and 6,72,794 FLWs (2nd Dose), 10,30,612 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 60,61,034 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.