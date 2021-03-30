Shimla: Six Covid patients have died in Himachal, while 339 new positive cases have been reported on Tuesday.

As per the NHM report, 3 Covid patients, including one 36 years old female, have died in the Una district, while one each patient has succumbed in Kangra, Hamirpur and Solan districts.

Now Covid mortalities have reached 1032 in the state.

Himachal has also recorded 339 new covid cases of which 90 cases were found in Kangra district, 84 in Una, 37 in Hamirpur and 33 in Bilaspur. Mandi district has recorded 25 positive cases, Shimla 23, Solan 22, Kullu 10, Sirmour 9 Chamba 5 and Kinnaur district has tested 1 new Covid case.

137 patients have recovered in the state, NHM reported and now active caseload have reached to 2830.

Total 63320 cases have been recorded in Himachal of which 59,442 have recovered.