Shimla – To clear the backlog of pending cases, the Revenue Lok Adalats, convened up to the Tehsil level across the state, successfully settled a total of 13,950 mutations and 527 partition cases in sessions held on the 1st and 2nd of December.

According to a government spokesperson, the district of Kangra witnessed the highest resolution, with 3839 mutation cases settled. Additionally, Mandi and Shimla each resolved 2190 pending cases, while Hamirpur successfully closed 1023 mutation cases.

As of November 30th, the state grappled with a backlog of 21,212 mutation cases and 28,470 unresolved partition cases. However, the recent Lok Adalats have significantly reduced this burden, leaving 7262 mutation cases and 27,943 partition cases still pending adjudication.

Four Lok Adalats have been organized, including two held on October 30th and 31st, 2023, and the most recent sessions on the last Friday and Saturday. Collectively, these efforts have resulted in the resolution of 45,055 mutation cases, with 31,105 cases resolved in October alone.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set a target for the disposal of all pending mutation and partition cases by January 20, 2024. In line with this directive, monthly reports are being requested from all districts, and a database of settled cases, including names, addresses, and phone numbers, is being compiled and submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office.