New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said that 41.93 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Anurag Thakur, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, stated that the Government had announced a Rs. 1.70 lakh crore ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’ relief package on 26.03.2020 to combat the economic impact of COVID-19 on the poor and needy and to help them in the fight against Corona Virus.

UP has opened over 7 core accounts, while small hill state Himachal Pradesh has opened 14,95,062 accounts under the Scheme.

State-wise number of accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana as on 24.02.2021.