Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 119 new coronavirus positive cases and 1 death on Tuesday.

Una district has tested 54 new positive cases and Shimla district found 30 virus cases. Kangra district 14, Solan 7, Bilaspur and Mandi 4 each, Kullu 3, Chamba 2 and Sirmour district recorded 1 new positive case.

55 Covid patients have recuperated and now active caseload has jumped to 820 in the state.

Himachal has so far tested 59,869 positive cases or which 58,037 have recovered and 998 covid patients have died.

To ensure safety of citizens Covid vaccination is on full swing nationwide. As per official report, 3,29,47,432vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, till 7 am today. These include 74,46,983HCWs (1st dose), 44,58,616HCWs (2nd dose), 74,74,406FLWs (1st dose) and 14,09,332 FLWs (2nd Dose), 18,88,727beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,02,69,368beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.