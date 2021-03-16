Solan: Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Multi Commodity Exchange in collaboration with Shoolini University organized a knowledge-sharing Webinar on Commodity Derivatives.

Veena Kumari, Manager, SEBI-NRO, Manager with SEBI in Investor Awareness Department explained the importance of SEBI’s investor do’s and don’ts to the students. SEBI expert also briefed about SCORES investor grievance portal and the update about the new initiatives by SEBI for investors.

The MCX expert Vinit Singh Kaler talked about Commodity derivatives, importance of hedging and explained the concepts related to the commodity derivatives. He also gave a presentation on Commodity Derivatives and stressed the need for risk management while opting for investment and trading in commodities. He further shared about the prospects of inclusion of newer commodities on the trading platform of MCX.

Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla also shared views on the importance of the securities market.

The seminar was attended by more than 150 participants including senior professors and management students.