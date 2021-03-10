Shimla: The State Congress on Wednesday staged a protest ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally in Shimla, against the anti-people policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state.

Congress Working Committee member and Himachal Pradesh Incharge Rajeev Shukla addressing the gathering attacked the BJP government for burdening the public with skyrocketing inflation, rising fuel prices, unemployment, farmer issues, corruption and other anti-people policies.

“The price of petrol had touched an all-time high during the incumbent BJP government. During the UPA government it was around Rs 60,” he said.

The government is also insensitive to the concerns of the farmers, he said, adding that the people of the Himachal have been ignored by the Central government.

Endorsing six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as a Sher-e-Himachal, Shukla said that the onus of bringing the Congress party back to power in 2022 will be entrusted to him.

Virbhadra Singh while addressing the gathering exhorted the party workers to strengthen the party unitedly and work to oust the BJP from power in the forthcoming assembly elections in 2022.

He advised the Congress legislators not to forget that it is the party that comes first as they owe their existence to the party.

“The Congress party has sounded the bugle for the 2022 assembly elections and the party workers will mobilize people in the villages against the anti-people policies of the incumbent BJP government,” said Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, “Congress party workers are unitedly working to fight against the Congress government and will come to power in 2022.”

The BJP government had failed to provide respite to the people during the Covid-19 lockdown and instead had resorted to corruption and scams, he alleged.