Shimla: Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh has blamed the state government for dividing the daughters of Himachal Pradesh on a caste basis while extending help through the Shagun Yojna.

He was speaking during the discussion on Budget in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

Finding fault, he termed this caste-based discrimination as unfortunate.

He launched a scathing attack on the state government on unemployment and for pushing the state under heavy debt.

Singh said that the Budget states of providing 30 thousand jobs, however, the state government should at least think of saving the existing jobs.

There is no mention of old pension scheme, it has failed to attract the youth, employees, women and other different sections of the society, he added.

The Jan Manch of the state government is reduced to mockery as more than providing relief to the public it has emerged as a platform to threaten the government officials.

He advised the state government that it was not right to misuse power to intimidate the official.