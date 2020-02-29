Shimla: CPM leader and Theog legislature Rakesh Singha accused the state government of mortgaged its constitutional responsibility of providing affordable health, quality education, clean drinking water, quality electricity and cheap rations to contractors and companies.

Rakesh Singha, while participating in the debate on Governor’s address, raised the issue of collapsing service delivery system. He said

“Vacancy of staff in all departments is increasing by leap and bounds and all the services are on the verge of collapse.”

Singha cautioned that situation is worse in inaccessible and tough areas of the state where functional posts are lying vacant since long.

Raising question over the government decision for appointing staff on outsourcing and contractual mode of service delivery, Singha stated

“Outsourcing has resulted in low quality of services on the one side and exploitation of employees on the other side. These employees are lowly paid with extended working hours. Apart from this, there is huge shortfall of staff to effectively run existing institutions and on the basis of norms more workers are needed.”

CPM leader apprised the house that people are suffering due to pathetic services of health institutions, transport, water and electricity. He demanded the government to come out with White Paper on service delivery system and demanded to put the status of vacancy and actions being taken and place on the floor of the legislative assembly for discussion.