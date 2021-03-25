Mandi: Himachal BJP President Suresh Kashyap on Thursday has said that stern action as per the rules will be taken against MLA Anil Sharma in case of indiscipline on his behalf.

While addressing a press conference in Mandi, Kashyap said that that he expects that Legislator Anil Sharma will not repeat the same mistake he made during Lok Sabha Elections.

“We believe that he will work for the party and with other BJP leaders with full dedication” he said.

Hitting out at Congress, Kashyap said that Congress lacks unity and all its leaders consider themselves as Chief Ministerial candidates.

He further said that BJP is a party of quality leaders. “BJP has not lost any major election since 2014 and we will also win in the elections of all four Municipal Corporations” said Kashyap.

He also said that BJP will not make any changes in the candidates for upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

In 2017, Anil Sharma had joined BJP with his father Sukh Ram and Aashray Sharma. He had won elections from Mandi in 2017 and was Minister of Multi-Purpose Project, Power and Non-Conventional Energy Sources from 2017 till 2019.

In 2019, Sukh Ram and Aashray Sharma left BJP for Congress due to the later not getting ticket for Parliamentary elections from BJP. Anil Sharma resigned as Minister when his son became Congress MP candidate, creating a rift between Anil Sharma and BJP.