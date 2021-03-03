Shimla: Himachal has recorded 3 deaths and 79 new COVID-19 cases.

As per data shared by the NHM, 1 each death has been reported from Bilaspur, Una and Kangra district. Now total deaths are 987 in the state.

COVID Death report: 08/03

The state has also reported 79 new positive cases. Solan district has reported 25 positive cases, while Kangra and Bilapsur districts have 16 cases each. Una 7, Kullu 5, Mandi 4, Shimla 3, Sirmour 2 and Kinnaur district has 1 Covid positive case.

The state has 617 active cases.

73 Covid patients have also recovered of which 56 from Kangra 5 from Shimla district.