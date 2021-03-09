Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, despite strong objections from Opposition Congress and CPM legislator.

The Bill was passed by voice vote.

Now election of the MC will be held on party symbols. The Bills was tabled in the Assembly on March 5 by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

Opposing the bill, opposition Congress staged a walkout from the House. Opposition members were demanding either referring the bill to the Select Committee or incorporate the suggestions made by them. CPM MLA Rakesh Singha cautioned to challenge the bill in the court.

The amendments making provisions for holding MC elections on party symbol, disqualification under anti-defection law, reservation for the OBCs for the post of Mayor and bringing no-confidence motion by three-fourth MLAs and not half the members.