Shimla: The state government has revealed that 27 private universities and institutes are involved in the scholarship scam.

Education Minister, in a written reply in the Vidhan Sabha, revealed that 18 private institutes of Himachal Pradesh, 7 from Punjab and 2 from the state of Haryana are under investigation.

Education Minister said that CBI is investigating the scam and 6 accused have been arrested so far, of which 5 are from private institutes and one is a government employee.

Education Department’s written reply in Vidhan Sabha