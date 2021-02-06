Total number of vaccinated beneficiaries more than 54 lakhs

India is the fastest country to reach 5 million mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days

New Delhi: India has registered an unprecedented record in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests. It has crossed the landmark of 20 crore (20,06,72,589) total tests on Saturday.7,40,794 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 2369 testing labs in the country including 1,214 Government laboratories and 1,155 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

The cumulative positivity rate is also declining and presently pegged at 5.39%.

High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate.

The higher daily testing combined with low daily cases have resulted in low positivity rate.

As on 06th February morning, total number of vaccinated beneficiaries surpassed 54 lakhs (54,16,849) under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise. The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent and progressive increase.

India is the fastest country to reach the 5 million mark in COVID19 vaccination. This feat was achieved in merely 21 days. Several other countries have had a head start of more than 60 days in the COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 4,57,404 people were vaccinated across 10,502 sessions. 1,06,303 sessions have been conducted so far. It includes 3,01,537 healthcare workers and 1,55,867 frontline workers.

India has also recorded a downfall in the daily new cases and an increase in recovered number of people. The Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97.19%. Total 1,05,10,796 people have recovered. 14,488 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.