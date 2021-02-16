New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that as we enter the 75th year of the country’s independence it becomes all the more important to remember the contribution of the historical heroes and heroin that have made immense contribution to the country.

PM Modi, while speaking after he laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial at Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh via video conference today, lamented the fact that the people who sacrificed their all for India and Indianness have not been given their due in the history books. He said

“These irregularities and injustice against the makers of Indian history by the writers of Indian history are now being corrected as we are entering the 75th year of our Independence.”

The Prime Minister emphasized history of India is not only the history written by colonial powers or those with colonial mindset. Indian History is what has been nurtured by the common people in their folklore and taken forward by the generations, he further added.