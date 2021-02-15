New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday cleared 473 public welfare projects of various department.

A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian have allowed some applications filed by the Government of Himachal Pradesh seeking diversion of certain extent of forest land for the purpose of carrying out public welfare projects. Bench observed

“We have heard Shri Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General and Shri Ashok Sharma, learned Advocate General for the State of Himachal Pradesh, appearing for the applicant and Shri A.D.N. Rao, learned Amicus Curiae appointed by this Court. From the submissions made by Shri A.D.N. Rao, learned Amicus Curiae, it can be deciphered that some of the reliefs sought by the State of Himachal Pradesh can be straight away granted and some other reliefs can be granted subject to certain clearances.”

The apex court granted permission to projects like Hydro power, roads, IIT, Degree Colleges, Schools, construction of electric sub stations, transmission lines, parking and extraction of minerals from river bed.