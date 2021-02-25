Himachal become the first state implementing e-Parivahan

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has implemented ‘e-Parivahan Vyavstha’ and now the people of the State would able to get services like Driving Licence, Registration Certificates and Permits online.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched ‘e-Parivahan Vyavstha’ of the State Transport Department. While addressing the people on the occasion, Chief Minister said that during the last few years technology has virtually transformed our lives.

Chief Minister said that e-Parivahan has emerged a game changer in providing best services to the people of the State. He said that stress must be laid on educating the people to avail this facility. He said

“The success of this system would largely depend on how better and easily the people adopt this service.”

Jai Ram Thakur said that the ever-increasing number of vehicles in the State, as well as the country, has forced the planners to rethink traffic management and traffic registration in the country. He said that an integrated road accident database would be implemented by the NIC. He said this was a web-based IT solution that would enable various agencies such as police, transport, PWD etc. to enter details of road accidents from a different perspective such as road engineering, vehicle conditions etc.

Transport Minister Bikram Singh Thakur said that two Pilot Projects were introduced in Shimla and Kangra districts and after rectifying the deficiencies this system was today implemented in the entire State. The Minister hoped that the facility would go a long way in providing people of the State better and prompt transport services to people of the State.