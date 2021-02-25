Shimla: The state hospitals get six new advanced life support system ambulances. These ambulances have been named ‘Jeevandayini.’

The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today flagged off these ambulances from IGMC Shimla. These ambulances would be provided in each Government Medical College of the State.

These ambulances have been equipped with life support equipments such as transport cum ICU ventilator, vital sign monitor, automatic external defibrillator, suction pump, emergency resuscitation kit, head immobilizer, vacuum splint kit, mouth to mouth respirator, manual resuscitation bag, syringe infusion pump etc.

These ambulances would ensure the safe transportation of critically ill patients from one institute to another.

Chief Minister said that these ambulances would be stationed in each Government Medical College and would be under the overall control of Medical Superintendent of Hospital.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Principal IGMC Dr Rajneesh Pathania, Director Medical Education Dr Ravi Sharma, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj and others were present on the occasion.