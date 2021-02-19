New Delhi: India has crossed a significant milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. As on 19th February, 2021, till 8:00 AM, the cumulative vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers against COVID19 in the country have surpassed 1crore.

India took 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of 1 crore vaccinations, the second fastest in the world.

A total of 1,01,88,007 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,11,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 62,60,242 HCWs (1st dose), 6,10,899 HCWs (2nd dose) and 33,16,866 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.

Uttar Pradesh has administered highest 10,70,895 vaccine doses, Maharashtra 8,39,566 and Gujarat has administered 8,39,199 doses.

Himachal Pradesh has administered 91,805 doses of Covid Vaccine.