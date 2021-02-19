Dharamshala: The state BJP has started gearing up for the assembly election. National BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday virtually launched the election campaign for 2022 Assembly elections by giving party workers ‘Gram Sabha to Vidhan Sabha’ call.

JP Nadaa, in his state executive meeting address, congratulated party workers for good show in the Panchayat elections and asked cadre to prepare for Mission Repeat in 2022 Assembly elections.

Crediting party workers for election win, Nadda said that the diligent party workers has ensured party win on even booth level. Nadda hailed ‘Panna Pramukh’ system. Himachal’s Panna Pramukh model has rendered good result and now BJP replicating the system in the entire country now, Nadda further added. He advised to party workers to now create panna committees at each polling booth level.

BJP National President call his party a worker centric. The BJP had 18 crore active members in the country, Nadda further claimed.

Earlier, state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accorded a warm welcome to National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on their arrival at Kangra Airport, Gaggal in Kangra district.