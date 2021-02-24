Mandi: IIT Mandi and District Disaster Management Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on landslide monitoring in the Mandi district.

Under the pact, IIT Mandi will deploy 20 Landslide Early Warning Systems in Mandi district with support from Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

These new systems would support the district’s current efforts for monitoring, alerting, and warning stakeholders about impending landslides. The planned deployment of 20 Landslide Early Warning Systems in the Mandi district would be the largest deployment of this technology in India.

Landslide Early Warning Systems had initial success in Kotropi in 2018 following local to national level recognitions with different awards. Recently, the Landslide Early Warning Systems developed by IIT Mandi won the prestigious Gold category ‘SKOCH Award’ on landslide monitoring with the Mandi district administration.

Landslide Early Warning Systems is commercially available via IIT Mandi’s first faculty-led startup, Intiot Services Pvt. Ltd.